Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: xl760 saga, gas leaking out of carbs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 33 Posts 20 xl760 saga, gas leaking out of carbs? Quick background:

So I ended up replacing my top end on the 99 Yamaha xl760 successfully (I would like to believe lol). Thanks to all those that helped me on here! Finally was able to take it on the water this past weekend and do the break in process. The first couple hours of on off and on off throttling it felt great. After that it felt like it was getting flooded from the fast slow...



New Issue:

After the first tank I filled up and it would GO but after 4-6 seconds it would bog down and die. I drove it back to the dock and noticed gas in the haul. Quite a bit of it too. It looked like it was coming out of the carbs? Never leaked like that before the top end rebuild. In the sport of being honest when I first got the ski I rebuilt the carbs with eBay parts (I know I know) I just didn't think it was a big deal. Could that be the cause of the gas leak?



I did check the gas lines and filter and it didn't seem to be coming from any of the lines. It looks like its coming from the bottom of the carbs. I have ordered genuine Mikuni rebuild kits along with new seats and valves. It'll be another thing to fix till I can hopefully enjoy this dam thing on the water. Also, the gaskets are all new as they came with the new top end. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 58 Posts 3,020 Re: xl760 saga, gas leaking out of carbs? Find out exactly where the leak is coming from and fix it before you blow yourself up. None of us can tell you where it's coming from, only you.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

