PWCToday Newbie
Complete 550 ebox $75
full functional ebox from a well running 550sx
$75 + shipping
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Hey man let me talk to my dad but I think wed be interested in it! Was it working and off a sx?
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
yeah came from a great running 1990 550sx, doing a 550 750 conversion so no need for the 550 electronics anymore.
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Cool, can I get with you tonight if we want it for sure or not? Were pretty interested
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Got anything else for sale man
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
yeah I have a lot of 550sx and 750 ss xi parts, a few main things would be
550 pump
750 pump
44mm sb carb with kn filter
750 head pipe
550 exhaust manifold
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Do you have a 550sx half pipe by chance?
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
just sold one a couple days ago sorry
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Damn, well my dads interested in that E-box. When I get a chance tonight can I message you payment stuff. Im assuming PayPal?
