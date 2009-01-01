 Complete 550 ebox $75
  Today, 02:41 PM
    kash96874
    kash96874's Avatar
    Complete 550 ebox $75

    full functional ebox from a well running 550sx

    $75 + shipping
  Today, 02:43 PM
    drew.mortensen
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    Hey man let me talk to my dad but I think wed be interested in it! Was it working and off a sx?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:45 PM
    kash96874
    kash96874's Avatar
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    yeah came from a great running 1990 550sx, doing a 550 750 conversion so no need for the 550 electronics anymore.
  Today, 02:46 PM
    drew.mortensen
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    Cool, can I get with you tonight if we want it for sure or not? Were pretty interested


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:48 PM
    kash96874
    kash96874's Avatar
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    sounds good
  Today, 02:48 PM
    drew.mortensen
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    Got anything else for sale man


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:52 PM
    kash96874
    kash96874's Avatar
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    yeah I have a lot of 550sx and 750 ss xi parts, a few main things would be
    550 pump
    750 pump
    44mm sb carb with kn filter
    750 head pipe
    550 exhaust manifold
  Today, 02:53 PM
    drew.mortensen
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    Do you have a 550sx half pipe by chance?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:25 PM
    kash96874
    kash96874's Avatar
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    just sold one a couple days ago sorry
  Today, 03:33 PM
    drew.mortensen
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Complete 550 ebox $75

    Damn, well my dads interested in that E-box. When I get a chance tonight can I message you payment stuff. Im assuming PayPal?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
