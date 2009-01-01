Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: Complete 550 ebox $75 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Huntington Beach Age 24 Posts 28 Complete 550 ebox $75 full functional ebox from a well running 550sx



$75 + shipping
Attached Images IMG_0489.jpg (4.94 MB, 11 views)
#2
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Sep 2018
Location Menan, Idaho, USA
Age 22
Posts 7
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Hey man let me talk to my dad but I think wed be interested in it! Was it working and off a sx?





#3
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Apr 2015
Location Huntington Beach
Age 24
Posts 28
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
yeah came from a great running 1990 550sx, doing a 550 750 conversion so no need for the 550 electronics anymore.
#4
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Sep 2018
Location Menan, Idaho, USA
Age 22
Posts 7
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Cool, can I get with you tonight if we want it for sure or not? Were pretty interested





#5
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Apr 2015
Location Huntington Beach
Age 24
Posts 28
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
sounds good
#6
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Sep 2018
Location Menan, Idaho, USA
Age 22
Posts 7
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Got anything else for sale man





#7
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Apr 2015
Location Huntington Beach
Age 24
Posts 28
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
yeah I have a lot of 550sx and 750 ss xi parts, a few main things would be

550 pump

750 pump

44mm sb carb with kn filter

750 head pipe

550 exhaust manifold
#8
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Sep 2018
Location Menan, Idaho, USA
Age 22
Posts 7
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Do you have a 550sx half pipe by chance?





#9
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Apr 2015
Location Huntington Beach
Age 24
Posts 28
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
just sold one a couple days ago sorry
#10
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Sep 2018
Location Menan, Idaho, USA
Age 22
Posts 7
Re: Complete 550 ebox $75
Damn, well my dads interested in that E-box. When I get a chance tonight can I message you payment stuff. Im assuming PayPal?





