Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300
Hey all. I just uncovered my ski after storage to find a weird substance on the engine.
Is this something normal, or something that the shop that winterized the ski may have sprayed on it? Or is this something to be concerned about?
I installed the battery, and the ski fired right up and started/idled normally for 15 seconds.
Really just threw me for a loop.
20200517_125948_001[1].jpg
Re: Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300
Looks like a coating sprayed on, probably upon winterization.
Re: Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300
It did kind of remind me of an anti-rust spray. Can't remember the name off hand.
