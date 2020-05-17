 Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300
pxctoday

  Today, 11:29 AM #1
    lordx
    Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300

    Hey all. I just uncovered my ski after storage to find a weird substance on the engine.

    Is this something normal, or something that the shop that winterized the ski may have sprayed on it? Or is this something to be concerned about?

    I installed the battery, and the ski fired right up and started/idled normally for 15 seconds.

    Really just threw me for a loop.

    20200517_125948_001[1].jpg
  Today, 01:03 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300

    Looks like a coating sprayed on, probably upon winterization.
  Today, 02:00 PM #3
    lordx
    Re: Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300

    It did kind of remind me of an anti-rust spray. Can't remember the name off hand.
