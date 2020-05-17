Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 534 Gunk / Sludge on Engine after Storage - 2017 RXP-X 300 Hey all. I just uncovered my ski after storage to find a weird substance on the engine.



Is this something normal, or something that the shop that winterized the ski may have sprayed on it? Or is this something to be concerned about?



I installed the battery, and the ski fired right up and started/idled normally for 15 seconds.



Really just threw me for a loop.



20200517_125948_001[1].jpg

Looks like a coating sprayed on, probably upon winterization.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

