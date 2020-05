Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: CDK II Keihin rebuild kit #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 295 CDK II Keihin rebuild kit Where is the best place to source a genuine Keihin rebuild kit for a CDK II single carb. Have one on my 750 x2 and don't want to run into issues getting it set up. '88 & '89 650sx

'07 Ultra LX-parting out haha #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location 3 Rivers, MI Posts 33 Re: CDK II Keihin rebuild kit watcon.com #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 61 Posts 3,239 Re: CDK II Keihin rebuild kit X2 on Watcon. Genuine Keihin and the full kit comes with the fuel pump parts, no need to buy a seperate fuel pump kit.



Home of Newmiller Machine #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 295 Re: CDK II Keihin rebuild kit thanks guys! '88 & '89 650sx

