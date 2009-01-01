Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN Fuel Usage #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,932 SBN Fuel Usage Ive had a few skis that have ran larger carbs, but almost always Keihin 42s, no real reason just the carbs that I found a good deal on at the time. Never had an issue with them, always got good fuel economy and lots of power.



Last summer I snagged a SBN 44, without a pulse line fitting, not a problem just used a mikuni external fuel pump. I only ran a couple tanks through it before I realized I had a spark problem, so new wires and stator is going in to get that fixed, but Im wondering how long you guys ride on a tank of gas with your SBN 44, knowing that cruising and bruising will burn different amounts of fuel.



Im running a Coffmans gen 2 pipe with a mariner head, fresh rebuild last summer. Im sure my terrible fuel economy is due to the spark issue, but man it sucked that tank down in like an hour.





