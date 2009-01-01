Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help identify this R&D 750 Head #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 27 Posts 170 Help identify this R&D 750 Head Picked up a motor with 160 psi and an R&D head. I removed the head to inspect it further and there is a gasket and no O-rings. Seems the head crimped down the metal rings on the head gasket.



Anyone know what exactly this head is and what the gasket is (gasket out of curiosity).



The gasket was approximately 1 mm thick With a diameter of 81.95 mm. Haven’t used one like it before.



The head o-ring groove has an inner diameter of approximately 85.75 and an outer diameter on 91.5.



That head should use orings. The cc size is stamped on one of the top bosses



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



Probably using the thick gasket to knock down the compression # a bit. I do not see the cc stamped on the boss like most normal R&D heads, could be a custom head for a race ski but I am just opining. Check closely around the outer edge and see if there are any engraved makings. Definitely intended to utilize orings, thicker ones around the bore and a long thin one on the outer edge around the water jacket passages, without a gasket.

