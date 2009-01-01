 Help identify this R&D 750 Head
  Today, 07:32 PM
    Pb300
    Pb300
    Pb300 is offline
    Frequent Poster Pb300's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    East Side Michigan
    Age
    27
    Posts
    170

    Help identify this R&D 750 Head

    Picked up a motor with 160 psi and an R&D head. I removed the head to inspect it further and there is a gasket and no O-rings. Seems the head crimped down the metal rings on the head gasket.

    Anyone know what exactly this head is and what the gasket is (gasket out of curiosity).

    The gasket was approximately 1 mm thick With a diameter of 81.95 mm. Haven’t used one like it before.

    The head o-ring groove has an inner diameter of approximately 85.75 and an outer diameter on 91.5.

  Today, 07:34 PM
    josh977
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    41
    Posts
    609

    Re: Help identify this R&D 750 Head

    That head should use orings. The cc size is stamped on one of the top bosses

  Today, 08:17 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,042

    Re: Help identify this R&D 750 Head

    Probably using the thick gasket to knock down the compression # a bit. I do not see the cc stamped on the boss like most normal R&D heads, could be a custom head for a race ski but I am just opining. Check closely around the outer edge and see if there are any engraved makings. Definitely intended to utilize orings, thicker ones around the bore and a long thin one on the outer edge around the water jacket passages, without a gasket.
