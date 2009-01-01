Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date
Jun 2006
Location
Sin City USA
Age
56
Posts
30,042
Re: Help identify this R&D 750 Head
Probably using the thick gasket to knock down the compression # a bit. I do not see the cc stamped on the boss like most normal R&D heads, could be a custom head for a race ski but I am just opining. Check closely around the outer edge and see if there are any engraved makings. Definitely intended to utilize orings, thicker ones around the bore and a long thin one on the outer edge around the water jacket passages, without a gasket.
Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:17 PM.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump