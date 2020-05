Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sudco racing 42mm Triple carbs with Yamaha 1100 manifold adapter #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 404 Sudco racing 42mm Triple carbs with Yamaha 1100 manifold adapter Good shape, dual jet 92/120, adapter for Yamaha 1100 intake, k&n cone filters and adapters. Carbs are disassembled as pictured, includes 3x a.m rebuild kits. Good shape, a few spots of corrosion but overall look very nice, internals are clean. Been on the shelf to one day install on my sxr, but Iím happy with the stock carbs and probably will never get around to using them. $550 includes PayPal fees and shipping in the lower 48.

































