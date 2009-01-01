Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 seadoo 657x keeps bogging when accelerating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Dallas, GA Posts 3 1995 seadoo 657x keeps bogging when accelerating My 1995 seadoo gtx keeps bogging down and wanting to cut off, sometimes it does cuts off, when trying to accelerate. I just rebuilt the engine and have 150 and 145 psi on the cylinders, rebuilt the carburetors with new diaphragms all Minikuni brand parts, and currently deleted the oil pump so I'm running a 3.2 to 1 gallon ratio to break in the engine. When I first start it it idles and once I get out the no wake zone and start to accelerate it bogs and wants to die. If I barely hold the accelerator in for a couple minutes it will eventually get up and go but as soon as I start to idle through a no wake zone again it will bog and die. Then it's hard to start again and once it does start it wants to bog down when I try to take off. Usually after a few minutes it will start to get up and go. I'm new to these and any help is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules