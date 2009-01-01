|
|
-
Kawasaki 650/750/800sxr parts
For sale
Kawasaki Blowsion black internal fill new $150 shipped
Kawasaki ADA fuel pick up new $80 shipped
Kaw 650 west coast intake and carb Flame arrestor $200 shipped
Kaw BCW 650 intake and carb Flame arrestor $200 shipped
SXR rideplate $80 Shipped
Kaw SXR /750 R&D turn plate$80 shipped
SXR stock pole $250 Shipped
Kaw 1100 cases/crank low hours $300
