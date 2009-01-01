 Kawasaki 650/750/800sxr parts
  Today, 01:38 PM
    jetskicrazy@adelphia.net
    jetskicrazy@adelphia.net is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    N. Carolina
    Posts
    517

    Kawasaki 650/750/800sxr parts

    For sale
    Kawasaki Blowsion black internal fill new $150 shipped
    Kawasaki ADA fuel pick up new $80 shipped
    Kaw 650 west coast intake and carb Flame arrestor $200 shipped
    Kaw BCW 650 intake and carb Flame arrestor $200 shipped
    SXR rideplate $80 Shipped
    Kaw SXR /750 R&D turn plate$80 shipped
    SXR stock pole $250 Shipped
    Kaw 1100 cases/crank low hours $300
