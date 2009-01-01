Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax F12X codes: 9- IAT, 25-knock sensor, 45-TCP sensor #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Salt Water Posts 400 Aquatrax F12X codes: 9- IAT, 25-knock sensor, 45-TCP sensor I have 3 CEL MIL F1 codes on my 2002 F12X w/259hrs.

(1) Code 9 - IAT

(2) Code 25 - Knock Sensor

(3) Code 45 - TCP Sensor



My ski goes into limp mode usually towards the end of the day of my riding. I can easily ride 2-4 hours trouble free, and then when it’s almost time to go home, it goes into limp mode. Usually, the water temperature out the back is relatively hot, but not burning. Usually, if I run it hard at WOT frequently, it will happen within 10-15 minutes. It seem to happen at high speeds, and after towing a tube for a while. When it happens, I usually have to limp back to shore.



How hot should aquatrax engines be when running?

Usually, the engine feels hot. I am used to 2-stroke jetskis which I can touch for a good 20-30 seconds without feeling not. This, I can touch for about 3-5 seconds Before it feels too hot.



I do not have any battery drain issues. I did not charge my battery since last year, and it started with no issues on the first press of the starter this week, over 8 months of it sitting.



For code 25, I have read about the dreaded ECU failure. Could all the codes be related? Are they separate issues? Which should I troubleshoot first? Should I start replacing sensors?



Are ECU interchangeable between turbo and non-turbo? I have a 2002 F12 as well. Last edited by Professorman; Today at 01:33 PM .



2004 Honda Aquatrax R12 - LOVING fuel injection 4 stroke, no more carbs!!

