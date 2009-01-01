Bought a 06 RXP 215. Picking it up next weekend.

Has 96 hours on it and the guy just put a brand new supercharger in it. Has a receipt to show proof. He bought a new one instead of rebuilding just because its easier and would rather do it the right way instead of rebuilding. He wanted to do that before it hits the 100 hour mark as they say you should rebuild every 80-100 hours.

Its pretty clean except some minor paint issues.

My biggest concern is do new superchargers come with a ceramic or metal thrust washer? Or does it just depend on the manufacturer? He got it from a local boat yard i guess.

Sounds like a decent guy and he doesnt even really completely want to sell the thing because he loves it. He literally doesnt care if he sells it or not because a part of him wants to keep it - so it seems like he is trust worthy and honest.

All the gauges work and hes never had issues with the machine. The new supercharger instead of a rebuild was just preventative maintenance. He said he knew the old supercharger was going out as he was lagging with some performance. New supercharger fixed his issue and havent had problems with it since.