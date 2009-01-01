|
|
-
06 RXT 215 Questions
Bought a 06 RXP 215. Picking it up next weekend.
Has 96 hours on it and the guy just put a brand new supercharger in it. Has a receipt to show proof. He bought a new one instead of rebuilding just because its easier and would rather do it the right way instead of rebuilding. He wanted to do that before it hits the 100 hour mark as they say you should rebuild every 80-100 hours.
Its pretty clean except some minor paint issues.
My biggest concern is do new superchargers come with a ceramic or metal thrust washer? Or does it just depend on the manufacturer? He got it from a local boat yard i guess.
Sounds like a decent guy and he doesnt even really completely want to sell the thing because he loves it. He literally doesnt care if he sells it or not because a part of him wants to keep it - so it seems like he is trust worthy and honest.
All the gauges work and hes never had issues with the machine. The new supercharger instead of a rebuild was just preventative maintenance. He said he knew the old supercharger was going out as he was lagging with some performance. New supercharger fixed his issue and havent had problems with it since.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules