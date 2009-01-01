 Kawasaki 900 motor part out
    Pb300
    Kawasaki 900 motor part out

    Motor ingested water. Crank is bad, mag cylinder is bad.

    Starting with the carbs. CDK2 Cleaned up and fogged down, 9.5/10 on the inside, paint 7/10, cleanliness 8/10. All internal and external components are there.

    Make a nice replacement set or matching dual carb set up plus a spare.

    $100 plus $10 shipping

    7EB3B5E9-7C32-49F1-8834-6828F6E0325F.jpeg6D2F70CA-549C-4CF3-A680-E4C89D20E4BE.jpegD03ED9CB-AD18-43A3-B1CE-080546E8D754.jpeg
    Pickup available. Located near Birmingham, Al or near Chattanooga, Tn.
    Pb300
    Re: Kawasaki 900 motor part out

    Will update as I go but the head is bad. Questions about anything let me know.

    Make offer on
    Exhaust manifold
    Intake manifold (no oil injection)
    Headpipe
    Expansion chamber
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Kawasaki 900 motor part out

