Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 900 motor part out #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 27 Posts 168 Kawasaki 900 motor part out Motor ingested water. Crank is bad, mag cylinder is bad.



Starting with the carbs. CDK2 Cleaned up and fogged down, 9.5/10 on the inside, paint 7/10, cleanliness 8/10. All internal and external components are there.



Make a nice replacement set or matching dual carb set up plus a spare.



$100 plus $10 shipping



7EB3B5E9-7C32-49F1-8834-6828F6E0325F.jpeg6D2F70CA-549C-4CF3-A680-E4C89D20E4BE.jpegD03ED9CB-AD18-43A3-B1CE-080546E8D754.jpeg

Pickup available. Located near Birmingham, Al or near Chattanooga, Tn. Last edited by Pb300; Today at 10:29 AM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 27 Posts 168 Re: Kawasaki 900 motor part out Will update as I go but the head is bad. Questions about anything let me know.



Make offer on

Exhaust manifold

Intake manifold (no oil injection)

Headpipe

Expansion chamber Last edited by Pb300; Today at 10:32 AM . #3 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 53 Posts 1,278 Re: Kawasaki 900 motor part out BLrider Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) vincentdg16 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules