Kawasaki 900 motor part out
Motor ingested water. Crank is bad, mag cylinder is bad.
Starting with the carbs. CDK2 Cleaned up and fogged down, 9.5/10 on the inside, paint 7/10, cleanliness 8/10. All internal and external components are there.
Make a nice replacement set or matching dual carb set up plus a spare.
$100 plus $10 shipping
7EB3B5E9-7C32-49F1-8834-6828F6E0325F.jpeg6D2F70CA-549C-4CF3-A680-E4C89D20E4BE.jpegD03ED9CB-AD18-43A3-B1CE-080546E8D754.jpeg
Pickup available. Located near Birmingham, Al or near Chattanooga, Tn.
Will update as I go but the head is bad. Questions about anything let me know.
Make offer on
Exhaust manifold
Intake manifold (no oil injection)
Headpipe
Expansion chamber
