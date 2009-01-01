|
|
-
Wave runner wont start
I recently became the new owner of a 91 Waverunner 650. Previous owner said it had been sitting a while. After replacing the bendix I was able to get it to start up but only with a bit of starting fluid (I know, bad) but after the first start it would fire up and run again without choking it for the rest of the day. Well I went out of town for a few days and upon getting back I tried to fire it up and it wont start now even with starting fluid. I pulled the plugs and one of them has a weird yellowish liquid all over it, and its wet on top of the piston in that cylinder. The ski hasnt been in the water. Im not sure what to do at this point as I had it running.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules