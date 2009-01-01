I recently became the new owner of a 91 Waverunner 650. Previous owner said it had been sitting a while. After replacing the bendix I was able to get it to start up but only with a bit of starting fluid (I know, bad) but after the first start it would fire up and run again without choking it for the rest of the day. Well I went out of town for a few days and upon getting back I tried to fire it up and it wont start now even with starting fluid. I pulled the plugs and one of them has a weird yellowish liquid all over it, and its wet on top of the piston in that cylinder. The ski hasnt been in the water. Im not sure what to do at this point as I had it running.