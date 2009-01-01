Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave runner wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Illinois Age 22 Posts 1 Wave runner wont start I recently became the new owner of a 91 Waverunner 650. Previous owner said it had been sitting a while. After replacing the bendix I was able to get it to start up but only with a bit of starting fluid (I know, bad) but after the first start it would fire up and run again without choking it for the rest of the day. Well I went out of town for a few days and upon getting back I tried to fire it up and it wont start now even with starting fluid. I pulled the plugs and one of them has a weird yellowish liquid all over it, and its wet on top of the piston in that cylinder. The ski hasnt been in the water. Im not sure what to do at this point as I had it running. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

