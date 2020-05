Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 650 impeller #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 149 WTB 650 impeller Looking to buy a 650 impelller for my 750 x2. Let me know what you have #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 307 Re: WTB 650 impeller I have a nice stock impeller $50 shipped #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 36 Posts 2,284 Re: WTB 650 impeller i have a skat, c-75 machined for 650 pump (cutback 6mm) 8/16 used, only a few little dings on it. with a pjs ripturn nozzle, TBM pump stuffer and this prop on a no casting stock 750 did 51MPH, x2, with my fat self on it. Very nice condition. id say 8 out 10 maybe 9 out of 10 "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith



Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules