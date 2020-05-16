Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 99 XPL #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,944 Parting out 99 XPL Got a 99 XPL that I am parting out,motor is toast,cracked cases. But everything else is up for grabs. VTS,guages,hood,155 brass pump,driveline,exhaust,carbs,etc LMK what you want. Attached Images IMG_20200516_143028.jpg (3.94 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

