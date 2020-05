Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Adjustable carb throttle wheel... #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 50 Posts 645 Adjustable carb throttle wheel... Here is a stupid question..... I just purchased a throttle wheel drum for my 650sx 44mm mikuni sbn...I didnt like the way the cable hooked up to the throttle thing on the carb. I already had to flip it over...anyway.. where is the idle stop on these wheels....how can I adjust my idle???or are throttle wheels only for lanyard skis? If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) jlunde Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules