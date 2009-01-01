Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea-Doo start/stop switch problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Age 77 Posts 8 Sea-Doo start/stop switch problem I recently acquired a 1997-98 SEADOO GTX. It needed several thing to get it going: started motor, starter relay, 5 amp fuse. My problem now is the push button START/STOP switch. I can start the engine but can't stop it. The start/stop switch checks OK with a test meter (toggles OK). Any ideas appreciated. Dave Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules