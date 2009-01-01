|
Sea-Doo start/stop switch problem
I recently acquired a 1997-98 SEADOO GTX. It needed several thing to get it going: started motor, starter relay, 5 amp fuse. My problem now is the push button START/STOP switch. I can start the engine but can't stop it. The start/stop switch checks OK with a test meter (toggles OK). Any ideas appreciated. Dave
