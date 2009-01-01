Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 SPX Troubleshooting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Southeastern WI Posts 7 95 SPX Troubleshooting Hi everyone,



I have a 95 Seadoo SPX and I'm trying to troubleshoot a small oil leak. I was able to start my ski finally after a year of being idle, and had a murky oil/water mix dripping off the back shortly afterward. There's a bit of standing oil and water in the hull, and I found a very small (3 mm or so in diameter) line underneath the carburetor that broke away. I'm not sure what that line is, or where I might hook it back up. I ran my fingers the length of every other oil line to make sure nothing was leaking, and it was all dry. All of the metal hose clamps were swapped for zipties by the previous owner, so I didnt notice any cut lines.



Any thoughts? Unfortunately I admit I don't know a lot about what I'm working on, but I'm not afraid to spend time and learn... thanks for the help.

