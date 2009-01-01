|
|
-
New sbt 657 running lean
I had a crankshaft bearing go on my old motor which took out the rotary valve shaft, brass gear and the gear on the crankshaft. So I decided to get a "new" sbt motor. The old motor was running great until the bearing gave out. So when I took the only motor out I made marks on the stator and housing. The stator was turned all the way to the right ( timing retarded as much as possible)When I got the new I put the stator back on same position as old motor. And put everything back on and installed the motor. I followed the break in guide line with the 32-1 fuel and the 1/4 and half throttle deal. Once I got to half throttle I started noticing a little of a knocking noise when I would let off the throttle. Didnt think it sounded quite right but it concerned me a bit. When I got above 1/2 throttle I started to notice a ping noise every now an then. When I heard this I put the boat back on the trailer. I was out again today with new plugs and ran 3/4 throttle heard a few pings killed the motor and looked at plugs. They were very dry. So I figure I'm either running lean or spark timings off. My question is where do I look first? My spark timing shouldn't be off as its retarted as far as it can go. Can being a few degrees off on the rotory valve timing cause a lean condition? The throttle feels pretty normal. Should I look at the carbs, fuel pump and filters. I dont know where to start looking. Any help would be greatly appreciated. I do t want to blow up a new motor.
