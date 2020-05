Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Seadoo XP oil leak question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2006 Location Jacksonville,FL Posts 21 1995 Seadoo XP oil leak question I have a 95 XP thatís been sitting for 10 years. I just pulled it out of the garage and noticed there is a bunch of oil in the hull. I then noticed the two lines circled in the picture are cracked and split. Could this be where the oil leaked from? (This picture isnít mine. Just one I found to show which lines Iím referring to.) all of the other lines and fittings look good and donít seem to have any oil residue on them.





