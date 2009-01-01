Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '92 550SX Problems after "Runaway" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 44 '92 550SX Problems after "Runaway" Working on a '92 550SX (reed motor) and had it "runaway" on me about a week ago. I believe I have solved the condition that caused the "runaway", however, the ski is exhibiting other problems now and wanting to know what to do next. This ski started with 170lbs compression per cylinder. After it "ran away" both cylinders now test at 145lbs. The ski still runs obviously something isn't right, the head also seems to get hotter than I remember.



I have pulled the head, any suggestion on the next step for troubleshooting, or things to look for, measure, or check? Thanks in advance.

