Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Stay Away from JSP Manufacturing/JetskiParts.com! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lakeland, FL Age 44 Posts 166 Stay Away from JSP Manufacturing/JetskiParts.com! Ordered a set of engine mounts from them (JSP Manufacturing / Jetskiparts.com ) - were piece of junk - stripped the threads before reaching required by manufacture torque.

Seller refused to refund - offered to send another junk instead.



Save yourself time and money - find parts from reputable location.

20200308_205022.jpg20200308_205033.jpg '99 Yamaha SUV1200

Sold '12 Mercedes GL350 Diesel & '04 SL500, '99 Pontiac Firebird, '02 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, '09 GMC Acadia, '14 Acura MDX #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,252 Re: Stay Away from JSP Manufacturing/JetskiParts.com! Wow!



How much torque were you trying to get? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,943 Re: Stay Away from JSP Manufacturing/JetskiParts.com! Torque ??? On motor mount bolts ??







