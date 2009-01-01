Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Whining/Screeching sound on 19 Spark and without power. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location MI Age 17 Posts 5 Whining/Screeching sound on 19 Spark and without power. I am having a serious problem with my 2019 Seadoo Spark. I was riding about a week ago at about mid throttle when my spark suddenly made a VERY loud screeching sound and lost a large amount of propulsion power. I have already replaced the wear ring and it has not made any difference. I added some grease into the nose cone on the jet pump which also didn't do anything. IT idles absolutely fine in and out of water, though as soon as I press the throttle in the water it screeches and barley produces any more power. I now think that the problem is with the linkage is between the prop and the axle.



People that have also experienced my same problem and have said that it was the wear ring; which replacing didn't fix. There was also some people that said that the screeching sound was with the pump bearings which sounds accurate but I don't think that this would be the reason that it is also not producing power. I think that the teeth between the pump and engine got stripped but I looked at the connection point and there is no evidence of stripping (metal shards). As far as the prop it spins like it is on a greased bearing and I tried to spin the engine axle but I didn't have enough grip. I though that it would be a much better idea to ask the forum what to do rather than spending more money on it (or taking it to the dealer).



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

