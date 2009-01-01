Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 ignition choices help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2010 Location ... Age 29 Posts 247 750 ignition choices help I currently have a BP750 in a rhaas pump conversion ski. it has a 44sbn, charging aluminum flywheel and PJS exhaust.



I want to get more bottom end and purchased a SP750 that I intend to swap in soon. My aluminum flywheel is BP specific so I'm weighing my flywheel and ignition options. Curious if anyone can answer a few questions or provide any other insight for me.



1) Is advent the only 750-specific total loss compatiable CDI available? Would a 650 MSD or KV total loss be worthwhile?

2) I have two electric bilges. Would I be able to run those and total loss ignition for a few hours worth of riding over the course of a day?



If I don't go total loss:



3) Is a Dale's bad attitude CDI for a 650 an improvement over the BP750 CDI? I'm sure I'd get hotter spark with the Dale's CDI, but not sure if I would lose out, overall, with timing curve.



I'm also thinking about just having my SP750 flywheel lightened and running it with the BP750 CDI and a timing advance plate.



4) if I go this route, I've read that it's not safe to run high compression (I'll have 170-180psi on the SP) and a timing advance plate. Most of my riding is jumping boat wakes, doing subs, slides, etc, which means most of my "WOT" is at lower RPM where the engine is grunting more -- not at max RPM. The timing/high comp concern is only an issue on long WOT -- as in max RPM -- runs, correct?

Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 42 Re: 750 ignition choices help You need to look into a zeeltronic. Can be either total loss our charging. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 205 Re: 750 ignition choices help Personally, I would avoid total loss.

I wanted to chime in here to tell you that unless your SP750 is a 92 or 93, the big pin flywheel will interchange.

All 94 and 95 as well as 1993 Xi use the larger small pin crank. Only the 92 and most 93 SX and SS use the early small pin crank with the different snout that doesnt allow the later flywheels to interchange.

If your unsure which you have pull the flywheel off of the small pin and take a look. Itll be obvious.

