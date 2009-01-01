I currently have a BP750 in a rhaas pump conversion ski. it has a 44sbn, charging aluminum flywheel and PJS exhaust.
I want to get more bottom end and purchased a SP750 that I intend to swap in soon. My aluminum flywheel is BP specific so I'm weighing my flywheel and ignition options. Curious if anyone can answer a few questions or provide any other insight for me.
1) Is advent the only 750-specific total loss compatiable CDI available? Would a 650 MSD or KV total loss be worthwhile?
2) I have two electric bilges. Would I be able to run those and total loss ignition for a few hours worth of riding over the course of a day?
If I don't go total loss:
3) Is a Dale's bad attitude CDI for a 650 an improvement over the BP750 CDI? I'm sure I'd get hotter spark with the Dale's CDI, but not sure if I would lose out, overall, with timing curve.
I'm also thinking about just having my SP750 flywheel lightened and running it with the BP750 CDI and a timing advance plate.
4) if I go this route, I've read that it's not safe to run high compression (I'll have 170-180psi on the SP) and a timing advance plate. Most of my riding is jumping boat wakes, doing subs, slides, etc, which means most of my "WOT" is at lower RPM where the engine is grunting more -- not at max RPM.The timing/high comp concern is only an issue on long WOT -- as in max RPM -- runs, correct?
Thanks!