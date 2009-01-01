 750 ignition choices help
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 03:50 PM #1
    namart1
    namart1 is offline
    Frequent Poster namart1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    ...
    Age
    29
    Posts
    247

    750 ignition choices help

    I currently have a BP750 in a rhaas pump conversion ski. it has a 44sbn, charging aluminum flywheel and PJS exhaust.

    I want to get more bottom end and purchased a SP750 that I intend to swap in soon. My aluminum flywheel is BP specific so I'm weighing my flywheel and ignition options. Curious if anyone can answer a few questions or provide any other insight for me.

    1) Is advent the only 750-specific total loss compatiable CDI available? Would a 650 MSD or KV total loss be worthwhile?
    2) I have two electric bilges. Would I be able to run those and total loss ignition for a few hours worth of riding over the course of a day?

    If I don't go total loss:

    3) Is a Dale's bad attitude CDI for a 650 an improvement over the BP750 CDI? I'm sure I'd get hotter spark with the Dale's CDI, but not sure if I would lose out, overall, with timing curve.

    I'm also thinking about just having my SP750 flywheel lightened and running it with the BP750 CDI and a timing advance plate.

    4) if I go this route, I've read that it's not safe to run high compression (I'll have 170-180psi on the SP) and a timing advance plate. Most of my riding is jumping boat wakes, doing subs, slides, etc, which means most of my "WOT" is at lower RPM where the engine is grunting more -- not at max RPM.
    The timing/high comp concern is only an issue on long WOT -- as in max RPM -- runs, correct?

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:36 PM #2
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    42

    Re: 750 ignition choices help

    You need to look into a zeeltronic. Can be either total loss our charging.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:41 PM #3
    Keihin42
    Keihin42 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Central Eastern PA / Central NJ
    Posts
    205

    Re: 750 ignition choices help

    Personally, I would avoid total loss.
    I wanted to chime in here to tell you that unless your SP750 is a 92 or 93, the big pin flywheel will interchange.
    All 94 and 95 as well as 1993 Xi use the larger small pin crank. Only the 92 and most 93 SX and SS use the early small pin crank with the different snout that doesnt allow the later flywheels to interchange.
    If your unsure which you have pull the flywheel off of the small pin and take a look. Itll be obvious.
    Good luck.
    Last edited by Keihin42; Today at 04:42 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:21 PM #4
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    715

    Re: 750 ignition choices help

    A timing advance will do you wonders cheap!!! Wot is ok if your pump isn’t over loaded (prop size) and your not spinning 7500+ which I doubt
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:50 PM #5
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    56
    Posts
    9,122

    Re: 750 ignition choices help

    An Advent T3 and a lightened flywheel is the way to go. I think you should go to a 46sbn over your 44.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Storbeck

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 