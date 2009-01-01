Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Safety switches on clean out devices on 2006 Yamaha jet boat #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location North Central Tennesse Age 48 Posts 57 Safety switches on clean out devices on 2006 Yamaha jet boat My nephew just recently purchased a 2006 Yamaha jet boat, it's a ar210 with twin 135 2-stroke engines I went with him to check the boat out it had great compression the jet pumps look great and it started well. On the first time out the access panel malfunctioned to the clean-out devices and it lost all Spark.After going to a couple of jet boat forums we found that the safety switches on the clean out devices where the access panel is are really bad about giving people trouble and causing the boat to lose Spark on both engines.

We went to a couple of different jet boat forums and found that people said that if you bypassed the safety switches on the access panel to the clean-out devices by taping the two brown wires together and putting tape over the black and white wires that you would bypass the switches and regain spark to the engines but this was not the case we are back to where we started from with no spark to either engines.

Does anyone know how we can bypass these switches and regain spark to this boat ,any help would be appreciated!

