Daughters 92 440 resto Took me about 3 years its done now needs to be tuned a little more, now i need to find a 300 for the 5 year old



Compression seemed high the one time I checked 180 psi head cut for premium.. Will check again when done with the first whole tank



I will never ever use old school "shrunk" kawasaki tray pads who cares if we had them when I was a kid that was a 3 part process for each side to strech them *******s.



Nice!

Lucky kiddo!



How'd you get the tank green? Or do you buy them colored? 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



