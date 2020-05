Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Sea Doo XP 43 original hours #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location MI Age 38 Posts 467 1996 Sea Doo XP 43 original hours Quite possibly the cleanest 96 XP in existence. Purchased from original owner, Immaculate condition, always garaged, registered 43 original hours on the dealer computer last summer. Runs perfect and needs absolutely nothing. I have all the original manuals and even the original purchase order from 1996! If you missed your opportunity to buy one of these new back in 1996, now is your chance. $3900. Attached Images IMG_2042.JPG (2.13 MB, 5 views)

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

96' Sea Doo XP - Garage Queen

95' Sea Doo XP800

95' Sea Doo XP800 #2 - Was a project, now fully restored and providing lots of smiles.

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Basket case turned runner

98' Tigershark TS 1000R - Current project. Needs lots of engine work.

My Jet Ski videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ

