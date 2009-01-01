 WaveRunner XL800 What Happens if Trim Cable is Disconnected?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:58 PM #1
    ChillRunner
    ChillRunner is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    ON
    Age
    50
    Posts
    2

    WaveRunner XL800 What Happens if Trim Cable is Disconnected?

    I bought a 2000 Yamaha WaveRunner XL800. I discovered that the trim cable from the handle to the remocon (?) is missing. The cable that runs back to the jet discharge nozzle is there. The nozzle is able to move. I wouldn't say it moves freely but it also isn't really stiff.

    If the control cable isn't connected will the jet assume a "neutral" position or might it move around while jumping waves making riding unstable?

    I would like to replace the nozzle control cables eventually (famous "next year") but first I want to make sure my engine repair has worked.

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:28 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,941

    Re: WaveRunner XL800 What Happens if Trim Cable is Disconnected?

    Pin it somehow so it cant move.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 