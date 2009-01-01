Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WaveRunner XL800 What Happens if Trim Cable is Disconnected? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location ON Age 50 Posts 2 WaveRunner XL800 What Happens if Trim Cable is Disconnected? I bought a 2000 Yamaha WaveRunner XL800. I discovered that the trim cable from the handle to the remocon (?) is missing. The cable that runs back to the jet discharge nozzle is there. The nozzle is able to move. I wouldn't say it moves freely but it also isn't really stiff.



If the control cable isn't connected will the jet assume a "neutral" position or might it move around while jumping waves making riding unstable?



I would like to replace the nozzle control cables eventually (famous "next year") but first I want to make sure my engine repair has worked.



Pin it somehow so it cant move.

