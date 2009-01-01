Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wet Behind the Ears. WaveRunner XL800 with only 1 Temp Sensor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location ON Age 50 Posts 2 Wet Behind the Ears. WaveRunner XL800 with only 1 Temp Sensor Last year I bought a 2000 Yamaha XL800. Motor would start in garage and had been running fine the previous year according to the owner.



On the maiden voyage, within the first minute I blew a piston and the impeller locked up (probably in the reverse order) so I've been rebuilding the engine with help from this forum and YouTube videos. Thanks to all who post questions and answer them!



The motor is back in. As I go to replace hoses and other connections I see there are locations for 2 temperature sensors. One on the engine and one on the exhaust.



I only have 1 temperature sensor to connect...



The screws to hold the temperature sensor are in the exhaust pipe, I'm trusting I was smart enough to put them back where I found them during the initial tear down... but that might be wishful thinking.



Does it make sense that a Waverunner could run with only 1 temperature sensor when there are places for 2?



If so wouldn't it make more sense to monitor the engine temperature?



Could the engine have been modified to run without one sensor? I thought I read some forum that suggested this was possible.



Any recommendations on what I should do?



