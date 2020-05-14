Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Possibly retarded waterbox idea #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 39 Posts 245 Possibly retarded waterbox idea Finally got some time and I'm finishing up my x2 and may actually get it in the lake this year. I had a custom single in and dual out resonator/power spray style box made and was going to run dual side exhaust exits in same location as stock, just one on each side. After mounting everything I changed my plans by ordering a set of sponsons and also found that altho the sxr chamber will fit with the OEM exhaust exit location, I was putting alot of stress on everything by forcing it. My new plan is to move the dual side exit exhaust up in front of the sponsons. My water box isnt going to easily fit, and it's going to be even more obnoxiously loud since one side will always be out of the water, and both sides out going straight. I thought about cutting the OEM x2 waterbox to about 1/3 of its size and adding outlet to the right side, so I can run straight out the sides on both sides. I was cleaning out garage and found something that made me start thinking 'what if'. I found the oem catalytic converter from my 07 gsxr1000. Single in. Chambered and dual exits. Size is really close to perfect to fit as it is. I dont see how it could hinder exhaust flow off the 800 since it was able to flow the exhaust from a 1000cc 4 cylinder turning 13k rpms. The honey comb stuff inside can be drilled thru relatively easily creating paths to the chambers that split the exhaust into dual exits. My unknown is if water spray coming from the sxr wet fpp system with clog up the air flow and not work, or if I drill some holes, it looks like i could have a quite chambered setup, and I dont need to buy anything to do that. I dont ride anything but fresh water, and I'm not too concerned with rust or corrosion long term, as i already have it, and it has no value, and I have no use for it otherwise. Curious to see if anyone knows if this will or wont work and why.

