Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 750 ebox convertion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Huntington Beach Age 24 Posts 18 550 750 ebox convertion I have the ebox and motor from a 1994 750 ss xi and I'm thinking about making some kind of smaller box that I can fit the 750 electronic into that would fit better into my 550 hull. Im wondering if anyone knows about some of the useless parts of the 750 ebox that I could take out. for example fuel gauge wires, speedometer wires, rpm gauge etc.



maybe a diagram of the 750 ss xi ebox?

any information would be very helpful, thanks Attached Images IMG_0535.jpg (3.54 MB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,121 Re: 550 750 ebox convertion This is the easiest route to a nice waterproof solution. Zig makes a bolt on solution that uses the ebox you have.



https://www.watcon.com/electrical/el...x-to-550-mount Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules