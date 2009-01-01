Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Ever been stung taking off your cover? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 55 Ever been stung taking off your cover? Out of curiosity has anyone been stung when pulling the cover off their ski?



Last week I was tagged on the hand by a wasp that was hiding under the cover near the elastic hem at the rear.

Yesterday I pulled off the cover to swap in a replacement part under the seat. After I pulled back the cover I spotted a different type of wasp knocked on its back on the rear step.



It's still somewhat cold in Michigan and I'm assuming it's much nicer under the dark cover than out in the wild.

I'm allergic to beestings so I'm REAL concerned this is going to be a constant concern.

Apparently wasp stings contain much less venom than bees and hornets because I was able to deal with it just taking 2 Benedrils. 96 & 97 1100Zxi #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,249 Re: Ever been stung taking off your cover? Asian Giant Hornet.jpg #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,249 Re: Ever been stung taking off your cover? This is the Guy you should be worried about:



Piston Gremlin.jpg #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,968 Re: Ever been stung taking off your cover? Not yet.......my trick is to quickly slap them down out of the air with an open palm. Then stomp them while they're trying to regain senses. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

