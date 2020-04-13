2005 Kawasaki SXR 1100 - $6500


  • Triple Novi 46 mm carbs
  • R&D Intake manifold with "Speed plate"
  • V force 3 reeds and spacers
  • 6' ignition advance plate
  • ADA head - 150 psi (pump gas OK)
  • Dried out Pipe
  • Dual cooling lines
  • Tiny Tach
  • Judge rear exit water box
  • Judge tank mount E-box bracket
  • ADA triple fuel pick up
  • Macc, R&D, stock Ride plates
  • R&D and stock intake grate
  • Hydro Turf mats with side lifters/ Tail kick
  • Solas SS impeller - Bored nozzle
  • Duck bill drain
  • Lots of spare parts - Cylinder / E-box / Heads / carbs / intake manifold / EX manifold / Flywheel, etc.
  • 7550-7600 rpm @ 60-62 mph


Will sell with stock carbs installed for $5500 - But No spare parts included

https://greensboro.craigslist.org/bo...123993437.html


Thanks for Looking.