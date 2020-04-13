|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
2005 Kawasaki SXR 1100
2005 Kawasaki SXR 1100 - $6500
- Triple Novi 46 mm carbs
- R&D Intake manifold with "Speed plate"
- V force 3 reeds and spacers
- 6' ignition advance plate
- ADA head - 150 psi (pump gas OK)
- Dried out Pipe
- Dual cooling lines
- Tiny Tach
- Judge rear exit water box
- Judge tank mount E-box bracket
- ADA triple fuel pick up
- Macc, R&D, stock Ride plates
- R&D and stock intake grate
- Hydro Turf mats with side lifters/ Tail kick
- Solas SS impeller - Bored nozzle
- Duck bill drain
- Lots of spare parts - Cylinder / E-box / Heads / carbs / intake manifold / EX manifold / Flywheel, etc.
- 7550-7600 rpm @ 60-62 mph
Will sell with stock carbs installed for $5500 - But No spare parts included
https://greensboro.craigslist.org/bo...123993437.html
2020-04-13 12.52.23.jpg2020-04-13 12.53.31.jpg2020-04-13 12.53.19.jpg2020-04-13 12.52.56.jpg2020-04-13 12.52.46.jpg2020-04-13 12.52.31.jpg2020-04-13 13.07.40.jpg
Thanks for Looking.
