Triple Novi 46 mm carbs

R&D Intake manifold with "Speed plate"

V force 3 reeds and spacers

6' ignition advance plate

ADA head - 150 psi (pump gas OK)

Dried out Pipe

Dual cooling lines

Tiny Tach

Judge rear exit water box

Judge tank mount E-box bracket

ADA triple fuel pick up

Macc, R&D, stock Ride plates

R&D and stock intake grate

Hydro Turf mats with side lifters/ Tail kick

Solas SS impeller - Bored nozzle

Duck bill drain

Lots of spare parts - Cylinder / E-box / Heads / carbs / intake manifold / EX manifold / Flywheel, etc.

7550-7600 rpm @ 60-62 mph

Will sell with stock carbs installed for $5500 - But No spare parts included