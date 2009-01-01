Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 750 ssxi Piston #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Vandergrift Posts 21 1994 750 ssxi Piston I am in need of a piston for my 1994 750 small pin engine, it is the green head engine, and has a standard 80mm bore. I have been looking on eBay and I can't make heads or tails out of the part numbers. In doing research, I have a "B" head and block 22 B. I would like a Factory Kawasaki piston as I am only replacing one. I come up with 13001-3710, with a ink stamped B on the piston. Is that the correct number? Are there any other part numbers that would fit? Seems like there are more numbers out there than engines...

Anyone have a NOS piston for my ski? Cheap?? LOL

Thanks,

Dale Last edited by dalef62; Today at 09:54 AM . 1999 Seadoo XPLimited, 1994 Seadoo GTX, 1994 Kawasaki SSXI 750, 1992 Seadoo XP, 1989 Yamaha 500 #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,037 Re: 1994 750 ssxi Piston The correct numbers for a 94 750SS-Xi



750SSXiPiston.jpg



WSM makes good piston kits as an alternative... Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

