 1994 750 ssxi Piston
  1. Today, 09:53 AM #1
    dalef62
    1994 750 ssxi Piston

    I am in need of a piston for my 1994 750 small pin engine, it is the green head engine, and has a standard 80mm bore. I have been looking on eBay and I can't make heads or tails out of the part numbers. In doing research, I have a "B" head and block 22 B. I would like a Factory Kawasaki piston as I am only replacing one. I come up with 13001-3710, with a ink stamped B on the piston. Is that the correct number? Are there any other part numbers that would fit? Seems like there are more numbers out there than engines...
    Anyone have a NOS piston for my ski? Cheap?? LOL
    Thanks,
    Dale
  2. Today, 11:09 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 1994 750 ssxi Piston

    The correct numbers for a 94 750SS-Xi

    750SSXiPiston.jpg

    WSM makes good piston kits as an alternative...
