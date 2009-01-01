Looking at building a powered surfboard like a jetsurf using a honda go kart racing engine i have laying around that bench tested at 13hp and it only weighs around 25 pounds.
This only thing i cant find is a jet drive small enough to run 13hp.
Does anyone know of a jet drive that would work for this application as the ones ive seen in the commercially produced boards use proprietary jet pumps and im trying to build one just for me and friends to use.
Something like this
https://youtu.be/xvxQ7huR1OI
Ive done a lot of fiberglass speaker enclosers and boat repair so building the hull wont be a problem as well as mounting everything in it, i just cant find a pump.