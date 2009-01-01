Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 13 I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. Looking at building a powered surfboard like a jetsurf using a honda go kart racing engine i have laying around that bench tested at 13hp and it only weighs around 25 pounds.



This only thing i cant find is a jet drive small enough to run 13hp.



Does anyone know of a jet drive that would work for this application as the ones ive seen in the commercially produced boards use proprietary jet pumps and im trying to build one just for me and friends to use.



Something like this

https://youtu.be/xvxQ7huR1OI



Ive done a lot of fiberglass speaker enclosers and boat repair so building the hull wont be a problem as well as mounting everything in it, i just cant find a pump. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,129 Blog Entries 1 Re: I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. Make sure and do a build thread for this!



Try reaching out to Jetsurf and seeing if you can order a pump direct. Also join the jetsurf FB pages and see if anyone is upgrading and wanting to sell there old pumps/impellers. Or could look into the 8ft RC boat pumps.



Also a few threads on endless-sphere with people building surfboards:

https://endless-sphere.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=41960 Last edited by Quinc; Today at 02:18 PM . triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 13 Re: I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. I am wondering if a pump out of a kawi js440 would be small enough for a 13hp motor to push.



The js440 only had 27hp which i know is more than double the hp im wanting to use.



But i think it should still push the no more than 80lb surfboard? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,129 Blog Entries 1 Re: I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. You might be able to use it as a template or starting point to build your own. Cut out the stator and use a lathe to bring it down in size and build out your own with fiber/carbon. Reading some more and a few various youtube videos it looks like people with the larger more powerful R/C boats are having great results with 3d printing the jet pumps. Last edited by Quinc; Today at 03:46 PM . triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 13 Re: I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. I have a 3d printer and made my wife a wedding ring by 3d printing a ring then lost pla cast it in gold and i am sure i could do the same using aluminum for the impeller #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 13 Re: I need a small jet drive pump for powered surfboard. Ive been doing some research and might start looking for a js300,js440,js500 as a donor and using the whole drive line out of the donor.



