|
|
-
WTB: Jet Pump Assembly for 98 Kaw 900 STX
Hi,
Looking for a good price on a used(but working) Jet pump assembly. Mine is completely seized. From what I am told, this cannot be the 148 pump that goes in the 1100. It is supposed to be the same as the 97-98 750/800 STS models I believe, but not 100%. Please let me know if you have one, or some info to offer.
Thanks,
Jason
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- redlineclipse
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules