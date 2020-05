Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js 550;pp with a sbn #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location corona ca Posts 13 js 550;pp with a sbn 175# compression 3 up 3 down on the porting coffman exh prox flame arr looking for jetting it had 100 pilot 140 main 20 # popoff high speed needle was like 1/8 turned out from stop to get it to run halfway ok any suggestions Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Justsendit Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

