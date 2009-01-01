|
CDK-2 / General Carburetor Question
So as im continuing to work on my 97 stx 1100, i noticed something funky.
I took the air intake cover off and looked down inside each carb. One carburetor closest to the front, there is a steady stream fuel going into the cylinder. The other rear two, i dont notice any fuel/ stream BUT the motor is running on all 3 cylinders. I did take the carbs out and disassemble both sides/clean them but didnt necessarily notice any gunk or anything broken. What should i specifically look for if there isnt a steady stream of fuel coming out at idle?
I dont think that "steady stream" in that one cylinder changes much with the throttle either. It comes out more very slightly but not much.
Like i said, it runs and idles. It has hesitation at low rpms and have to basically hold it WOT/feather it and it takes a few seconds for the rpms to get up there.
Sometimes it will die at WOT only at lower rpms, or from a complete stand still. It will bog out and die. Sometimes. It depends on the day it seems like....
Ive adjusted the highs and lows and it idles really good. Basically stocks settings. Out of the water, when i rev it up or hold it wot, it almost sounds like its choking and doesnt get up into the powerband. Then after a few seconds at WOT it gets up there. I definitely think i have some carb issues but im not good with carbs at all, or know what to exactly look for.
I just need some advice what i should specifically be looking at. Do i just need to rebuild the carb? Did the diaphragms inside most likely just go bad?
Ive been working on this thing so much and its one thing after another.
Re: CDK-2 / General Carburetor Question
You should not have a steady stream of fuel at idle.
I am guessing you have a bad needle / seat, or bad seal at the needle and seat drawing fuel through the high speed circuit at lower speeds.
Re: CDK-2 / General Carburetor Question
Really?? I swear i have read people saying there is supposed to be a continuous “mist” or “stream” of fuel with these things..... I know i have read that multiple times for these that’s why i have been trying to chase this issue
Originally Posted by john zigler
You should not have a steady stream of fuel at idle.
I am guessing you have a bad needle / seat, or bad seal at the needle and seat drawing fuel through the high speed circuit at lower speeds.
