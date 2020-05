Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 750 ss xi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Huntington Beach Age 24 Posts 17 Parting out 750 ss xi Everything came from well running 1994 Kawasaki 750 SS XI. Let me know if you have any questions or need any more photos.



SS XI Engine and carbs not available.



I also have some parts from a 1990 550sx for sale too (not in the photos)

550sx running motor

44mm carb with K&N filter

complete 550 ebox

550 exhaust manifold

550 motor mounts

gas tank

stock 550 handelbars Attached Images IMG_0524.jpg (2.23 MB, 4 views)

IMG_0524.jpg (2.23 MB, 4 views) IMG_0525.jpg (3.28 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0525.jpg (3.28 MB, 3 views) IMG_0526.jpg (2.82 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0526.jpg (2.82 MB, 3 views) IMG_0527.jpg (3.29 MB, 2 views)

IMG_0527.jpg (3.29 MB, 2 views) IMG_0528.jpg (3.03 MB, 2 views)

IMG_0528.jpg (3.03 MB, 2 views) IMG_0529.jpg (3.10 MB, 2 views)

IMG_0529.jpg (3.10 MB, 2 views) IMG_0530.jpg (3.00 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0530.jpg (3.00 MB, 3 views) IMG_0531.jpg (2.56 MB, 2 views)

IMG_0531.jpg (2.56 MB, 2 views) IMG_0532.jpg (2.40 MB, 2 views)

IMG_0532.jpg (2.40 MB, 2 views) IMG_0533.jpg (2.62 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) 92Kawasaki750SS, SKISURFONE Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules