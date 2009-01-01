 Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ??
  Today, 03:13 PM
    kash96874
    Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ??

    I have a Mikuni 44m SB carb taken off a 1990 550sx and am wondering if it will bolt up to the stock intake manifold of a 1990 650sx ? Basically will stock 1990 550sx work on a stock 1990 650sx.

    Thanks
  Today, 03:36 PM
    Keihin42
    Re: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ??

    No it will not. Stock 1990 650 had a keihin 28 on it. The manifold bolt pattern is completely different. In my opinion, you don’t really want a BN carb on there anyway.
    You can get a stock keihin carb from a 1991 or later 650 (38 mm ) or a 1992 or later stock 750 ( 40 mm) and open up your stock 650 manifold to accept it and then jet accordingly. I believe that would be the cheapest performance alternative. Any other carb you would need to get a different intake manifold.
    A keihin 38, 40, or 42 or a Mikuni SBN 44 will be a HUGE performance increase on an otherwise stock 650.
  Today, 03:40 PM
    kash96874
    Re: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ??

    Sounds good, Thanks for the info!
  Today, 03:48 PM
    Keihin42
    Re: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ??

    I should note that there are some styles of the early 650 manifold that don’t have enough material to open it up far enough for a keihin 38 or 40. I think by 1990 they were the correct type, however.
