Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Huntington Beach Age 24 Posts 16 Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ?? I have a Mikuni 44m SB carb taken off a 1990 550sx and am wondering if it will bolt up to the stock intake manifold of a 1990 650sx ? Basically will stock 1990 550sx work on a stock 1990 650sx.



Thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 204 Re: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ?? No it will not. Stock 1990 650 had a keihin 28 on it. The manifold bolt pattern is completely different. In my opinion, you don’t really want a BN carb on there anyway.

You can get a stock keihin carb from a 1991 or later 650 (38 mm ) or a 1992 or later stock 750 ( 40 mm) and open up your stock 650 manifold to accept it and then jet accordingly. I believe that would be the cheapest performance alternative. Any other carb you would need to get a different intake manifold.

A keihin 38, 40, or 42 or a Mikuni SBN 44 will be a HUGE performance increase on an otherwise stock 650. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Huntington Beach Age 24 Posts 16 Re: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ?? Sounds good, Thanks for the info! #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 204 Re: Mikuni 44m SB carb on a 650sx ?? I should note that there are some styles of the early 650 manifold that don’t have enough material to open it up far enough for a keihin 38 or 40. I think by 1990 they were the correct type, however. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

