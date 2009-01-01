Parting out GP760 with bad piston.
Save money when you buy multiple items.
Make offer on parts not listed.
All prices are + shipping and pp fees.
Short block $200
Carbs w airbox and manifold $200
Electronics $200
Starter & bendix $75
Pump w/ driveshaft. (Not Reduction/Steering Nozzle) $100
Seats - first half decent offer. (Cheap)
Plastics - first half decent offer.(Cheap)
Gauge showed "start" $25 otherwise untested.
Start stop broken green but works $10
_________________________________________
SOLD - Mid shaft assembly $75
SOLD - Reduction Steering Trim Nozzle
Tampa fl