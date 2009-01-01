 Parting out GP760
  Today, 10:11 AM
    EightySeven550
    EightySeven550 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Tampa Fl
    Age
    37
    Posts
    34

    Parting out GP760

    Parting out GP760 with bad piston.

    Save money when you buy multiple items.

    Make offer on parts not listed.
    All prices are + shipping and pp fees.

    Short block $200

    Carbs w airbox and manifold $200

    Electronics $200

    Starter & bendix $75

    Pump w/ driveshaft. (Not Reduction/Steering Nozzle) $100

    Seats - first half decent offer. (Cheap)

    Plastics - first half decent offer.(Cheap)

    Gauge showed "start" $25 otherwise untested.

    Start stop broken green but works $10

    _________________________________________

    SOLD - Mid shaft assembly $75
    SOLD - Reduction Steering Trim Nozzle


    Tampa fl
    Last edited by EightySeven550; Today at 10:12 AM.
