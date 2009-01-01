Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out GP760 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2008 Location Tampa Fl Age 37 Posts 34 Parting out GP760 Parting out GP760 with bad piston.



Save money when you buy multiple items.



Make offer on parts not listed.

All prices are + shipping and pp fees.



Short block $200



Carbs w airbox and manifold $200



Electronics $200



Starter & bendix $75



Pump w/ driveshaft. (Not Reduction/Steering Nozzle) $100



Seats - first half decent offer. (Cheap)



Plastics - first half decent offer.(Cheap)



Gauge showed "start" $25 otherwise untested.



Start stop broken green but works $10







SOLD - Mid shaft assembly $75

SOLD - Reduction Steering Trim Nozzle





