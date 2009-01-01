Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jetworks Control Valve #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 689 Jetworks Control Valve Jetworks control valve. This is the FC-03 Pro series 1/4" valve. The JetWorks Flow Control valve is designed to improve watercraft acceleration and performance by controlling the amount of water that is permitted to enter into the water box. This valve allows unrestricted water flow to the stinger for a higher top speed and lower amounts of water at low speeds for better acceleration.. New they sell for $44.95. I am selling for $25.00 with free shipping. Please contact me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Re: Jetworks Control Valve Jetworks valve.jpg

