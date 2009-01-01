Jetworks control valve. This is the FC-03 Pro series 1/4" valve. The JetWorks Flow Control valve is designed to improve watercraft acceleration and performance by controlling the amount of water that is permitted to enter into the water box. This valve allows unrestricted water flow to the stinger for a higher top speed and lower amounts of water at low speeds for better acceleration.. New they sell for $44.95. I am selling for $25.00 with free shipping. Please contact me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com