 Jetworks Control Valve
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:56 AM #1
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is offline
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    689

    Jetworks Control Valve

    Jetworks control valve. This is the FC-03 Pro series 1/4" valve. The JetWorks Flow Control valve is designed to improve watercraft acceleration and performance by controlling the amount of water that is permitted to enter into the water box. This valve allows unrestricted water flow to the stinger for a higher top speed and lower amounts of water at low speeds for better acceleration.. New they sell for $44.95. I am selling for $25.00 with free shipping. Please contact me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:47 AM #2
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is offline
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    689

    Re: Jetworks Control Valve

    Jetworks valve.jpg
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 