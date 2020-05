Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 20 Jet Pump When I put the pump back in I tried my best to get the rubber seal(JET PUMP SEAL) that sits on the pump and then pushes up against the pump shoe as tight as possible. If it is not sitting perfect will I notice anything?



Also After all that work I go to put the plate on and notice a small stress crack on one of the pump bolts. It is not all the way through is this anything to be worried about or am I just being a MARY!





Attached Images pump .jpeg (1.22 MB, 2 views) Last edited by stander13; Today at 08:19 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules