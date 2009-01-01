Up for sale is a complete, clean, low hour, 100% functioning electronic system for a Yamaha 63M 1100 triple cylinder engine used in Wave Raiders, and Wave Ventures. This came off a running machine and it's all complete and ready to bolt on and go. It's very clean and there are no cut wires, breaks, cracks, or repairs. The coils, pick up coils, CDI box, stator, rectifier, and every part of the wiring harness are all there. Thanks for looking! $275 plus shipping.