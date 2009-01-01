Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 Ultra 150 battery dying #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location TX Posts 42 99 Ultra 150 battery dying I was wondering if anyone knew what could be the issue. When i go out and ride, the battery will die down in about 10 or so minutes.

After i take the ski back home, it charges up fine, but as it sits on the battery tender, it will go from full to 90 and then back full.

