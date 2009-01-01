|
99 Ultra 150 battery dying
I was wondering if anyone knew what could be the issue. When i go out and ride, the battery will die down in about 10 or so minutes.
After i take the ski back home, it charges up fine, but as it sits on the battery tender, it will go from full to 90 and then back full.
Has anyone else experienced this issue? Could it be the stator?
