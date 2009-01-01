Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Noob help...is replacing fuel lines worth doing for my situation? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location canada Posts 9 Noob help...is replacing fuel lines worth doing for my situation? First off, i'm a total noob when it comes to repair and whatnot...so please excuse that. Any advice you do have is appreciated.





I have a 1996 XP that i use for ripping the kids around on the lake on a tube. It's worked decently,, except the past year or so I've had a hit and miss time starting the thing.

Sometimes it starts right up, sometimes it just seems forever for it to "catch". To the point where I've worn down the battery and had to replace the starter button on it. Also replaced battery and plugs and cleaned the carbs tryign to get this going reliably. My wife and kids are getting tired of the unreliableness of the machine. Funny thing is, when it is running, it runs great!





I've read on here that the original fuel lines can get pretty gummed up and I"m wondering if that's the issue. It does seem like maybe gas just isn't getting to the engine at times, and if/when it finally does, off she goes.





My question being: Does this hypothesis about fuel lines make any sense? Is it worth investing time/money in replacing them? Or should I be looking elsewhere?





