 What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods
  1. Today, 02:55 PM #1
    trekalways
    What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods

    so i have a bone stock (motor) 2007 kawasaki 800 sxr. The ski has tbm pump stuffer along with tbm intake grate and ride plate. The motor is completely stock, I'm wondering what pitch impeller should i order for it. I'm also wondering what pitch impeller should I run if I get a wet pipe for it.
  2. Today, 03:36 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods

    Stock use Skat Trak 140/75 10-18 swirl
    With a wet pipe Skat Trak 140/75 13/18 swirl
  3. Today, 03:50 PM #3
    bird
    Re: What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods

    I'm running a SOLAS 13/23 and it's just too much top end. It's gotta be 55-56mph. I have an ADA head(175psi), Zero flywheel, wet pipe, R&D pump stuffer, and TDR waterbox.

    I'm propping down(Skat C-75 10/18) and increasing my nozzle diameter. I just want bottom end freeride fun and slalmon buoys rips. I never go past 45mph.
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
