Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Guntersville Posts 14 What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods so i have a bone stock (motor) 2007 kawasaki 800 sxr. The ski has tbm pump stuffer along with tbm intake grate and ride plate. The motor is completely stock, I'm wondering what pitch impeller should i order for it. I'm also wondering what pitch impeller should I run if I get a wet pipe for it. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,030 Re: What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods Stock use Skat Trak 140/75 10-18 swirl

With a wet pipe Skat Trak 140/75 13/18 swirl

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location La Crosse right on the RIVER Age 35 Posts 862 Re: What pitch impeller for SXR 800 w/mods I'm running a SOLAS 13/23 and it's just too much top end. It's gotta be 55-56mph. I have an ADA head(175psi), Zero flywheel, wet pipe, R&D pump stuffer, and TDR waterbox.



I'm propping down(Skat C-75 10/18) and increasing my nozzle diameter. I just want bottom end freeride fun and slalmon buoys rips. I never go past 45mph. Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors





