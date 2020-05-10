Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help finding pipe to waterbox exhaust hose for SN Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location MN Posts 35 Need help finding pipe to waterbox exhaust hose for SN Superjet Hi,



I have a 650 SN Superjet that had a crack in the exhaust hose/tube from the pipe (Protec black pipe) to waterbox. I haven't been able to find the specific part, and it seems there are a variety of suggestions for alternatives. Such as high temp silicon tubes, radiator hoses, etc. Not really sure what's the best bet. As you see from the pic attached I need to put a slight bend in the hose. I'm happy to just grab something from an auto or marine shop, order online, or if someone has something that would work here can also send paypal to get it shipped! I just want to get on the water ASAP!



Let me know if you have any suggestions. Thanks!!

