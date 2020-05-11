Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN Parts Lot and Jets Lot #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 31 Posts 2,135 SBN Parts Lot and Jets Lot Parts Lot: $60 shipped. Lots of goodies, most are new. Needle and seats are used but should be in usable condition, 3x 1.5 and 2x 2.0.



Jets Lot: $100 shipped. All genuine Mikuni except for the 160 main.

Pilot: 75 x3, 80 x4, 85 x2, 90 x2, 95 x2, 110, 112.5, 115 x4, 120 x2

Main: 50, 60, 100, 125 x4, 130 x3, 135 x3, 137.5 x3, 140 x2, 142.5 145 x3, 147.5, 150 x3, 155 x2, 157.5 x2, 160, 170 x2



Also have a lot of Mikuni Hex jets for VM/TM carbs, PM if interested.



IMG_20200511_101735.jpg



IMG_20200511_104332.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

