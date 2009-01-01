Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha superjet cavitation only when going straight (not when steering)?! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Nederland Posts 1 Yamaha superjet cavitation only when going straight (not when steering)?! Goodafternoon guys,



After having read quite some posts, good information and so on I decided I had to register on the forum which I did..Looks like a very nice comunity with serious expertise and a drive to help each other!



Going trough the posts I've read multiple times that you should use the "Search" function before asking a question that might have been asked. Yes I did - didn't found my exact problem.



I have e SN superjet 700 jetski which starts and runs great (160+psi both cylinders so great )! Had it out on the water today but when trying to take off with steer straight its undergoing some cavitation it looks like (high rpms, not that much trust) but... and here comes the weird part (and the part I didn't saw on any other questions).. whenever I steer to the right or left it gets "grip" and gives me full trust and speed. What could the problem be? As far as my understanding goes it might be somewhere at the intake grate that there is an air leak or so ? Can't figure much else as my wear ring and impellor seem to be quite good (can upload pictures when needed?).



If there are any questions let me know and I will try to answer then a.s.a.p. Thanks in advance for helping/spending time on this matter!



Regards,



Ben Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules